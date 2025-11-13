73% of Ukrainians believe that level of corruption in Ukraine has increased during full-scale war – poll. INFOGRAPHICS
The vast majority of surveyed Ukrainian citizens believe that corruption in Ukraine has significantly increased since the start of the full-scale invasion. Ukrainians most frequently name the head of state and the Office of the President as those responsible for corruption in government bodies.
This is evidenced by the results of a poll conducted by the research company Sociopolis, according to Censor.NET.
Ukrainians' views on corruption
According to the survey, 73.9% believe corruption in Ukraine has increased during the war with Russia.
A much smaller share of respondents (18.4%) think the level of corruption has remained unchanged, and only 6.1% believe it has decreased.
Who is responsible for corruption
At the same time, there is no consensus among respondents about who contributes most to corruption in government bodies through their actions or inaction.
Respondents most frequently identified the following as primarily responsible for corruption in government:
- President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Office of the President of Ukraine (25.5%);
- The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, people's deputies (19.1%)
- the people themselves and the mentality of the Ukrainian population (16.2%).
A combined 18.1% of respondents believe responsibility lies with law enforcement agencies, anti-corruption bodies and the judiciary.
"This response pattern shows that public perceptions of who is specifically to blame for corruption remain blurred, while responsibility is increasingly personified at the highest levels of government. This reflects a crisis of institutional trust, where citizens view corruption not as isolated abuses but as a systemic feature of the political landscape. Notably, a significant share of respondents also acknowledge their own participation in, or tolerance of, corrupt practices, a sign of how deeply rooted this phenomenon is culturally," the sociologists noted.
Yermak's resignation
In addition, according to the survey results, the majority of Ukrainian residents (62.2%) support the resignation of Andriy Yermak from the post of Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.
21.2% of respondents do not support Andriy Yermak's resignation, and 16.5% of respondents are undecided on this issue.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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