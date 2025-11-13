73% of Ukrainians believe that level of corruption in Ukraine has increased during full-scale war – poll. INFOGRAPHICS

The vast majority of surveyed Ukrainian citizens believe that corruption in Ukraine has significantly increased since the start of the full-scale invasion. Ukrainians most frequently name the head of state and the Office of the President as those responsible for corruption in government bodies.

This is evidenced by the results of a poll conducted by the research company Sociopolis, according to Censor.NET.

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Ukrainians' views on corruption

According to the survey, 73.9% believe corruption in Ukraine has increased during the war with Russia.

A much smaller share of respondents (18.4%) think the level of corruption has remained unchanged, and only 6.1% believe it has decreased.

Read more: "Corruption must be destroyed. Unfortunately, not in our lifetime," – Servant of People Bohutska

Who is responsible for corruption

At the same time, there is no consensus among respondents about who contributes most to corruption in government bodies through their actions or inaction.

Respondents most frequently identified the following as primarily responsible for corruption in government:

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Office of the President of Ukraine (25.5%);

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, people's deputies (19.1%)

the people themselves and the mentality of the Ukrainian population (16.2%).

A combined 18.1% of respondents believe responsibility lies with law enforcement agencies, anti-corruption bodies and the judiciary.

Read more: 71% of Ukrainians believe that corruption has increased during war, - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

"This response pattern shows that public perceptions of who is specifically to blame for corruption remain blurred, while responsibility is increasingly personified at the highest levels of government. This reflects a crisis of institutional trust, where citizens view corruption not as isolated abuses but as a systemic feature of the political landscape. Notably, a significant share of respondents also acknowledge their own participation in, or tolerance of, corrupt practices, a sign of how deeply rooted this phenomenon is culturally," the sociologists noted.

Read more: Problem of corruption in Ukraine is "exaggerated," – Svyrydenko

Yermak's resignation

In addition, according to the survey results, the majority of Ukrainian residents (62.2%) support the resignation of Andriy Yermak from the post of Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

21.2% of respondents do not support Andriy Yermak's resignation, and 16.5% of respondents are undecided on this issue.

Read more: Ukraine was and remains one of most corrupt countries in world - Trump’s adviser Waltz

Mindichgate

Read more: We will do everything to strengthen trust of our partners, - Zelenskyy after talks with Merz