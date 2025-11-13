We will do everything to strengthen trust of our partners, - Zelenskyy after talks with Merz

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What did they discuss?

Zelenskyy informed the German Chancellor about the situation on the front line.

The parties also discussed steps to protect Ukraine.

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"I am grateful to Germany for its support: since the start of the full-scale war, thousands of our people's lives have been saved thanks to Germany's assistance. We particularly appreciate the help with air defence systems, defence packages and support for our resilience.

I thanked Friedrich for his political support for the opening of an export office for Ukrainian weapons in Berlin. We are actively working on the launch and will be in touch," the statement said.

Also, according to the president, they have coordinated positions on the European track and in bilateral relations.

"I appreciate the advice and assured that Ukraine would do everything necessary to strengthen the trust of its partners. Thank you!" the head of state concluded.

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