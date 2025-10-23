Merz and Orpo expect progress on using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo optimistically assessed the prospects for a decision at the EU summit.

Merz said that the issue of frozen Russian assets will be discussed at the European Council meeting.

"This is an issue that will concern us today. But we will also take a step forward," he is confident.

Orpo also expressed optimism on this issue.

"We take Belgium's concerns very seriously, and the decision must be legally visible, and we are ready to share the burden... But I think the decision is very close," the Finnish Prime Minister emphasized.

Three conditions from Belgium

Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever outlined three key conditions for supporting the idea of ​​a "reparations loan" for Ukraine using frozen Russian assets.

In particular:

full legal risk sharing;

guarantees in case of refund;

coordination with other countries.

What is a reparation loan?

A reparations loan is a new financial instrument that is currently being actively discussed in the EU and the G7 countries as a mechanism to help Ukraine by using frozen Russian assets.

The main source of funds is about $300 billion in Russian state assets frozen around the world (about $200 billion of which is in the EU).

The EU is considering an option where the profits from these assets (about €3–5 billion annually) would go to debt service (i.e. interest payments and part of the loan principal).