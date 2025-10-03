71% of Ukrainians believe that corruption has increased during war, - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

The majority of Ukrainians are convinced that the level of corruption in the country has increased since the start of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

In September 2025, 71% of citizens said that corruption in Ukraine had increased.

Another 20% believe that the situation has not changed, and 5% noted its improvement. Even among those who trust President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the majority also say that corruption has increased.

Anton Hrushetskyi, Executive Director of KIIS, noted that public perception is shaped not only by real events, but also through the information space. According to him, the intensification of the fight against corruption and active media coverage of cases can create the impression that the phenomenon is spreading.

The KIIS poll was conducted from 19 to 28 September 2025 among 1,029 respondents all over Ukraine.

