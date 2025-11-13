Western media on "Mindichgate": One of biggest scandals amid energy problems

The global media has called the recent investigation by NABU one of the biggest corruption scandals in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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BBC

The British BBC notes that the attempt to eliminate the independence of NABU and SAPO in the summer of 2025 has cast doubt on Zelenskyy's commitment to anti-corruption reforms.

At the same time, the latest scandal involving an investigation into corruption in the energy sector, in which, according to the BBC, the president's associates are involved, threatens to lead to even more uncomfortable questions for Zelenskyy.

Read more: On 10 November, NABU conducted searches in four of Mindich’s apartments at once, - media

The Guardian

The British publication writes in the headline of the article about "kickbacks" in Ukraine's energy sector.

Journalists note that the corruption case "highlights long-running tensions between the presidential administration and Ukraine’s two leading anti-corruption agencies."

"Eradicating graft and shoring up the rule of law are key requirements for Kyiv to join the EU, which Ukrainians see as critical to their future as Russia’s war continues to rage," the author notes.

The Guardian also recalls the state of Ukraine's power grid, which was damaged by Russian strikes this autumn, leading to power outages across the country.

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Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung

The German publication writes about "one of the country's biggest corruption scandals."

"Ukraine has been rocked by a corruption scandal. Funds intended for the protection of energy facilities have likely been embezzled. The circle of suspects extends to Zelensky's inner circle," the article says.

Journalists point out that the recordings released by NABU are likely to "leave a bitter taste for many Ukrainians."

"The country is currently suffering from power outages in many regions. For weeks, Russia has been deliberately attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure, but many locations lack protective measures for power plants," the media outlet added.

FAZ also mentions the authorities' attempt in the summer to limit the independence of NABU and SAPO.

Read more: Mindich pressured Umerov to purchase low-quality bulletproof vests from shady business establishment - Nikolaienko

The New York Times

American journalists write that the details of NABU's "Midas" operation were announced at a time when Ukraine "struggled to recover from a serious attack on its power grid"

"Zelensky, who was elected president in 2019, entered politics pledging to root out the graft that has long plagued Ukraine. But allegations of insider deals and corruption have continued during his administration, particularly in the energy sector," the author writes.

They also recalled the case of NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov, who participated in Operation "Midas".

Read more: One of figures involved in "Mindichgate" scandal spoke of close ties with SBI leadership

Reuters

Journalists note that the corruption scheme in the energy sector could have brought its participants up to $100 million.

The authors write that the opposition in parliament has already announced the need for the resignation of ministers or the entire government.

"For now, the moves are unlikely to succeed in a chamber where Zelenskiy's allies command a de facto majority, but are a sign of growing political challenges to the president's once-unrivalled wartime authority," the article says.

Bloomberg

The publication writes that corruption, which "dogged Ukraine long before Russia’s invasion," came into focus in July when the authorities tried to undermine the independence of anti-corruption agencies.

Read more: Zelenskyy: I haven’t spoken to Mindich since beginning of investigation

Mindichgate

Read more: Kallas on "Mindichgate": There is no room for corruption, especially now. It is literally people’s money that should go to front lines