Western media on "Mindichgate": One of biggest scandals amid energy problems
The global media has called the recent investigation by NABU one of the biggest corruption scandals in Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
BBC
The British BBC notes that the attempt to eliminate the independence of NABU and SAPO in the summer of 2025 has cast doubt on Zelenskyy's commitment to anti-corruption reforms.
At the same time, the latest scandal involving an investigation into corruption in the energy sector, in which, according to the BBC, the president's associates are involved, threatens to lead to even more uncomfortable questions for Zelenskyy.
The Guardian
The British publication writes in the headline of the article about "kickbacks" in Ukraine's energy sector.
Journalists note that the corruption case "highlights long-running tensions between the presidential administration and Ukraine’s two leading anti-corruption agencies."
"Eradicating graft and shoring up the rule of law are key requirements for Kyiv to join the EU, which Ukrainians see as critical to their future as Russia’s war continues to rage," the author notes.
The Guardian also recalls the state of Ukraine's power grid, which was damaged by Russian strikes this autumn, leading to power outages across the country.
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung
The German publication writes about "one of the country's biggest corruption scandals."
"Ukraine has been rocked by a corruption scandal. Funds intended for the protection of energy facilities have likely been embezzled. The circle of suspects extends to Zelensky's inner circle," the article says.
Journalists point out that the recordings released by NABU are likely to "leave a bitter taste for many Ukrainians."
"The country is currently suffering from power outages in many regions. For weeks, Russia has been deliberately attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure, but many locations lack protective measures for power plants," the media outlet added.
FAZ also mentions the authorities' attempt in the summer to limit the independence of NABU and SAPO.
The New York Times
American journalists write that the details of NABU's "Midas" operation were announced at a time when Ukraine "struggled to recover from a serious attack on its power grid"
"Zelensky, who was elected president in 2019, entered politics pledging to root out the graft that has long plagued Ukraine. But allegations of insider deals and corruption have continued during his administration, particularly in the energy sector," the author writes.
They also recalled the case of NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov, who participated in Operation "Midas".
Reuters
Journalists note that the corruption scheme in the energy sector could have brought its participants up to $100 million.
The authors write that the opposition in parliament has already announced the need for the resignation of ministers or the entire government.
"For now, the moves are unlikely to succeed in a chamber where Zelenskiy's allies command a de facto majority, but are a sign of growing political challenges to the president's once-unrivalled wartime authority," the article says.
Bloomberg
The publication writes that corruption, which "dogged Ukraine long before Russia’s invasion," came into focus in July when the authorities tried to undermine the independence of anti-corruption agencies.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshov has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the HACC arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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