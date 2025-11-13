Lithuanian Finance Minister on "Mindichgate": It may have affected trust, but what are options?

Commenting on the corruption scandal in Ukraine's energy sector, Lithuanian Finance Minister Kristupas Vaitiekūnas said that it could affect the ministers' resolve ahead of discussions on further funding for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing the EP, he made this statement ahead of a meeting of the EU Economic Affairs Council.

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"Perhaps," said the minister, responding to questions about the latest corruption scandal and EU ministers' confidence in continuing to fund Ukraine.

"But what other options do we have? Ukraine is our only choice, and it is fighting not only for its own freedom and the right to choose its own path. Therefore, despite the scandal, there are no other options," Vaitiekunas added.

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