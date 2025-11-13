One of figures involved in "Mindichgate" scandal spoke of close ties with SBI leadership

The individuals featured in the recordings released by NABU discussed their close ties with the leadership of the State Bureau of Investigations.

This is reported in an article by Censor.NET.

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During the court hearing, it became known that on 9 July 2025, Myroniuk, together with Basov, organised the submission of two parliamentary inquiries from two MPs on a topic agreed with him.

"In addition, Myroniuk said that he could use the Verkhovna Rada's temporary investigative commission and legislative initiative to influence certain processes involving certain individuals, which poses a risk of obstructing criminal proceedings in other ways by using his connections and influence on individual representatives of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and members of the temporary investigative commission," the prosecutor said.

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"This clearly refers to the commission headed by Oleksii Kucherenko, which essentially became a tool for fighting Vladimir Kudrytskyi," the author of the article notes.

According to the prosecutor, on the same day, Basov informed Myroniuk of the need to involve employees of the State Bureau of Investigations in obtaining permits to conduct searches in a separate criminal proceeding in order to clarify the relationship.

"If necessary, these individuals also have the ability to involve representatives of the Office of the Prosecutor General, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the State Bureau of Investigations to put pressure on certain individuals who prove the existence of ties to high-ranking law enforcement officials and the risk of obstruction of criminal proceedings," says the prosecution.

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According to NABU records, Basov reported to Myroniuk on the organisation of the release of negative information, so-called "black propaganda", in the media under his control.

On 25 September 2025, he also informed Basov that he had organised the criminal prosecution of former Supervisory Board member Boiko on 19 September 2205. He also reported on his organisation of the publication of commissioned articles in the media in Brussels and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, as well as the submission of parliamentary inquiries.

On 14 October 2025, Myroniuk informed Basov that he had close ties with the leadership of the State Bureau of Investigations, from whom he would receive information about the progress and prospects of pre-trial investigations in certain criminal proceedings.

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