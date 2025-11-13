Telethon avoided mentioning Mindich while covering NABU’s "Midas" operation, - media

From the morning of 10 November until midday on the 11th, the telethon ‘'United News’’ limited itself to brief mentions of Operation "Midas" in its news broadcasts. What is more, the telethon ignored the involvement of Timur Mindich, co-owner of "Kvartal 95," in the case.

This is stated in an article by "Detector.Media", Censor.NET reports.

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How corruption was exposed on "1+1"

On 10 November, during the 12 o'clock news broadcast on the "1+1" channel, host Solomiia Vitvytska briefly reported on the searches conducted by NABU and SAPO of individuals involved in the investigation into corruption in the energy sector.

There was no mention of businessman Tymur Mindich's involvement in the case; in fact, his name and subsequent fate were not mentioned at all during the marathon broadcast lasting a day and a half.

The 2 p.m. broadcast, like the subsequent ones, contained the same official reports, supplemented by direct quotes from NABU Head Oleksandr Abakumov.

After the 4 p.m. broadcast, talk show host Nata Ostrovska said that she and her co-host Yevhen Plinskyi had planned to discuss this topic from the beginning of the block, for which they sent a request to NABU, but had not yet received a response.

Plynskyi added that there is a lot of information in the media and on social networks about the NABU and SAPO investigations, but the hosts of "1+1" are allegedly waiting for the official position and comments of law enforcement agencies. Therefore, the topic remained undisclosed.

Read more: Mindich crossed border four hours before NABU searches, - media

ICTV/SТB

In the ICTV/STB block, previous official reports were supplemented with information about the "laundromat" — a back office through which the defendants in the case "laundered" millions of dollars — and details of the scheme shared by NABU detectives.

They also quoted President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's evening video address regarding the "inevitability of punishment" for corrupt officials.

At 10:30 p.m., news anchor Petro Demianchuk began the broadcast with news about the "Midas" special operation. The selection of quotes from officials was supplemented by a direct quote from Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk at a briefing — regarding "zero tolerance" for corruption.

Read more: NABU detectives meet with FBI agent over Mindich case – media

"Inter" channel

According to "Detector.Media", on 11 November, "Inter" TV channel quoted Svitlana Hrynchuk, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Head of Government Yulia Svyrydenko, who expressed hope for quick results of the investigation and readiness to assist NABU and SAPO in establishing all circumstances of the case and those responsible.

"Rada" channel

At the end of the first hour of its broadcast, the "Rada" channel also quoted Zelenskyy, Hrynchuk and Svyrydenko, and reported that the Supervisory Board of "Energoatom" was convening a special meeting.

It is noted that only at around 3 p.m. did talk show hosts Hanna Homonai and Maksym Zborovskyi ask for comment from Timofii Mylovanov, a member of the NJSC "Energoatom" Supervisory Board and former Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

The broadcast took place before Mylovanov's statement regarding his resignation as a member of the "Energoatom" Supervisory Board.

As a reminder, the draft state budget for 2026 allocates over UAH 1.5 billion for the "United News" telethon.

Read more: 51% of Ukrainians oppose telethon, only 8% support it