News Budget-2026
More than 1.5 billion hryvnias have been allocated for "United Marathon" in the 2026 state budget - Zhelezniak

The draft state budget for 2026 allocates more than UAH 1.5 billion for the United News telethon.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Censor.NET reports.

The MP also noted that about UAH 80 million was allocated for the Rada TV channel.

"As usual, they will send a hundred million hryvnias from the budget of "Inomovlennya" to "KinoKit" associated with Mindich," the MP added.

Read more about the key indicators of the State Budget for 2026 here.

How much will be spent on the telethon in 2026?

state budget (125) TV marathon (16)
