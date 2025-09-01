Ukrainians distrust telethons most - Rating poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Sociologists asked Ukrainians which media outlets they trust the most.

This is evidenced by a poll conducted by Rating, according to Censor.NET.

Yes, Telegram is the main source of information for Ukrainians. 52% of respondents read it constantly or frequently.

In second place is YouTube (32% watch constantly or often), and in third place is Facebook (28%).

The "Yedyni Novyny" telethon and Viber chats are viewed constantly or frequently by 25%.

At the same time, sociologists noted that regular reading of print media is not a widespread practice: 84% never use newspapers and magazines to obtain information.

Most Ukrainians also never receive information from radio (75%), regional media (69%), regional online media (67%), or international online media (66%).

Ukrainians also generally have little trust in the media. Relatively more trust is placed on Telegram channels (29%) and YouTube channels (24%).

"International and Ukrainian online media are trusted or rather trusted by 16%. Ukrainians distrust the single telethon the most (39% do not trust or rather do not trust it, 24% are undecided, 19% find it difficult to answer)," they noted.

Read more: 67% of Americans pessimistic about possibility of peace deal between Ukraine and Russia – poll. INFOGRAPHICS

The survey was conducted from April 1 to April 13, 2025. A total of 2,000 respondents were interviewed. The sample is representative in terms of age, gender, and type of settlement (margin of error no more than 2.2% with a confidence level of 0.95).