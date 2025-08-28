67% of Americans pessimistic about possibility of peace deal between Ukraine and Russia – poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Two-thirds of Americans are pessimistic about the possibility of a quick agreement to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Such results are demonstrated by a sociological survey conducted by the Gallup consulting firm on 1-15 August, Censor.NET reports.

Among all respondents, only 31% are optimistic about the prospect of peace between the two countries, while 67% are pessimistic (22% "very pessimistic" and 45% "somewhat pessimistic").

This pessimism is shared across the main U.S. political groups, although Republicans (57%) are less pessimistic than Democrats (78%) and independents (69%).

This skepticism about a peace deal is explained by the fact that Americans continue to view the full-scale war in Ukraine as a "stalemate": 66% say neither side is winning, while 23% believe Russia is winning and 10% — Ukraine.

The Gallup survey also showed that Americans are very concerned about the fairness of terms reached through peace talks, as well as Russia’s compliance with any settlement.

Specifically, 73% worry that a peace deal would be too favorable to Russia, while 87% fear that Russia would violate the terms of any ceasefire agreement.

By contrast, only 21% of Americans are concerned that a peace deal would be too favorable to Ukraine, and just 29% fear that Ukraine would break such an agreement.

