82% of Kyiv residents believe that Ukraine has not done enough to prepare for Russian invasion in 2022, - KIIS. INFOGRAPHICS

82% of Kyiv residents believe that the state has not done enough to prepare for a full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation in 2022.

This is evidenced by the results of a poll conducted by KIIS, according to Censor.NET.

Thus, 46% said that Ukraine had absolutely not done enough, and 36% said that it had not done enough, but something had been done.

16% believe that Ukraine has done enough.

Чи була готова Україна до війни Що кажуть кияни

Citizens who believe that Ukraine has not done enough were asked an additional question about why it failed to prepare. They were offered several answers.

The vast majority of those who believe that Ukraine has not done enough say that the political authorities failed to make the necessary efforts (72%). Other reasons were mentioned less frequently: the population's disbelief in the invasion (30%), the fact that the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine failed to make an effort (20%), Russia's excessive resources (17%), and insufficient support from the West (16%).

Чи була готова Україна до війни Що кажуть кияни

The survey was conducted between 25 July and 3 August 2025. A total of 804 residents of Kyiv were polled.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.6% for indicators close to 50%, 4.0% for indicators close to 25%, 2.8% for indicators close to 10%, and 2.0% for indicators close to 5%.

