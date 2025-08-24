Ukrainians see Zaluzhnyi as alternative to Zelenskyy - poll. INFOGRAPHICS

74% of respondents would like to see new political parties in the upcoming elections, while 17% are satisfied with the current choice.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to ZN.UA, this is based on a survey conducted by the Rating sociological group commissioned by the Centre for Analysis and Sociological Research of the International Republican Institute, conducted between 22 and 27 July.

Demand for new political parties

As of July this year, 74% of respondents would like to see new political parties in the upcoming elections, 17% are satisfied with the current choice, and 9% found it difficult to answer the question.

The demand for "new faces" has increased compared to February 2024 (51%), while satisfaction with the current ones has decreased (42%).

Who will Ukrainians vote for in the presidential election

Answering the question: "If the presidential election is held this Sunday, for which candidate, if any, will you vote?", 31% of respondents indicated incumbent President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, 25% - former Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Other politicians did not overcome the six percent threshold.

The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, is supported by 5% of respondents, and the commander of the Third Army Corps, Andrii Biletskyi, by 3%.

Another 5% of respondents said they would not vote, and 9% found it difficult to answer.

Parliamentary elections

In the parliamentary elections, the notional Zaluzhnyi Party (22%) and the Zelenskyi Bloc (14%) are leading the polls.

The Azov Party (8%), Budanov's Party (7%), Prytula Party (5%), Razumkov's Party (5%), and the incumbent European Solidarity (8%) are also likely to pass.

According to the poll, the rest of the current parties will not overcome the five percent threshold.

Does everyone plan to vote?

6% of respondents do not plan to vote, and 12% have not yet decided on their choice.

