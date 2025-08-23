35% of Ukrainians predict end of war in year or two, 80% believe in victory - poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Most Ukrainian citizens surveyed believe that the war will end within 1-2 years, with 80% definitely or somewhat confident of victory. The vast majority of those surveyed remain opposed to holding presidential elections during the war.

According to Censor.NET with a link to Ukrainska Pravda, this is evidenced by a poll conducted by the Rating sociological group on behalf of the Center for Analysis and Sociological Research of the International Republican Institute, conducted between July 22 and 27.

When asked, "When do you think the war will end?" 35% responded within 1-2 years, 24% within less than 1 year, 15% within 3-4 years, 12% believe that the war will continue for another 5 or more years, and 5% responded "never."

At the same time, compared to February 2024, the number of responses "in 5 or more years" increased from 8% to 12%, and the number of responses "never" increased from 3% to 5%.

At the same time, when asked, "Do you believe that Ukraine will win the war?" 51% responded that they definitely believe so, while 29% said they somewhat believe so. 11% of respondents somewhat do not believe in victory, while 5% do not believe in it at all.

However, since June 2022, the percentage of those who believe in victory has been gradually declining, but still remains high.

27% of respondents strongly support holding a nationwide referendum on ending the war, while 24% support it to some extent. 28% strongly oppose the idea, and 12% tend to oppose it.

The vast majority of respondents continue to oppose holding presidential elections during the war (45% strongly oppose, 18% somewhat oppose).

When asked, "How do you see Ukraine's future?" 73% responded "rather hopeful," while 22% responded "rather hopeless."

However, the percentage of optimists on this issue has been gradually declining since April 2022.

The survey was conducted throughout Ukraine, except for the occupied territories, using computer-assisted telephone interviewing (CATI) based on a random sample of mobile numbers. A total of 2,400 residents of Ukraine aged 18 and older were surveyed. The margin of error for a simple random sample is 2.0 percentage points for the entire sample.