Local elections in Ukraine in 2025 will not take place due to martial law - CEC

Local elections scheduled for the last Sunday of October 2025 will not be held due to martial law.

This was stated by the Central Election Commission (CEC), Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine should set the date for local elections across the entire country no later than 90 days before the voting day.

"Due to the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, martial law has been imposed, during which no elections are organized or conducted. Therefore, the parliament has not made a decision to schedule the next local elections," the statement reads.

Given this, the CEC did not nominate candidates for regional, district, city, village, and settlement territorial election commissions, nor did it form a new composition of territorial election commissions at various levels responsible for preparing and conducting local elections in Ukraine.

"If it weren’t for the Russian aggression and the terrible war unleashed against Ukraine, we would already be entering the period of preparation and organization of the next local elections. However, during martial law, no elections are organized or held," explained Commission member Serhii Postivyi.

