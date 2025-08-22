Ukrainians name three key signs of victory in war with Russia – poll. INFOGRAPHICS

The most important signs of victory in the war with Russia, according to Ukrainian citizens, are the release of all prisoners, the preservation of statehood, and the cessation of missile strikes.

This is evidenced by the results of a poll conducted by the Democratic Initiatives Foundation and the Razumkov Centre, Censor.NET reports.

For most respondents, the three main indicators of Ukraine’s victory in the war would be the return of all Ukrainian prisoners, deportees and abductees (37%), the preservation of Ukrainian statehood (31%), and an end to missile attacks on Ukraine (30%).

A total of 27% of respondents said victory would mean the liberation of Ukrainian territories within the 1991 borders. The least significant signs of victory among the options offered were the failure of Russia’s offensive and stabilization of the front line (12%), the confiscation and transfer to Ukraine of frozen Russian assets and funds (12%), and the continuation of international sanctions against Russia (11%).

Read more: 76% of Ukrainians categorically reject Russia’s "peace plan" - KIIS poll