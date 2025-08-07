76% of Ukrainians categorically reject Russia’s "peace plan" - KIIS poll

Most Ukrainians categorically reject Russia's peace plan, considering it a capitulation, while the joint plan of the EU and Ukraine remains the most acceptable.

This is confirmed by the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), as reported by Censor.NET.

Key findings of the survey:

76% of Ukrainians categorically reject Russia's plan (in May - 82%);

17% may agree to the Russian plan (in May - 10%);

39% of respondents would agree to the conditional plan proposed by the US (in May – 29%);

49% - strongly oppose the American option (in May - 62%);

54% support the European option (in May – 51%);

30% consider this plan unacceptable (in May - 35%).

The essence of conditional plans:

The US plan:

Security guarantees from Europe (excluding the US);

Russia retains occupied territories;

The US recognizes Crimea as part of the Russian Federation;

Ukraine is moving towards the EU;

Lifting of sanctions against Russia.

Plan for Europe and Ukraine:

Security guarantees from the EU and the US;

Russia controls the occupied territories de facto, but not de jure;

Ukraine is moving towards the EU;

Sanctions are gradually being eased after peace is established.

Russia's plan:

Reduction of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, rejection of NATO;

Recognition of all occupied territories as part of the Russian Federation;

Complete lifting of sanctions;

Ukraine is moving towards the EU (as an exception).

Deputy Director of KMIS Anton Hrushetsky emphasized that Ukrainians remain open to negotiations but continue to categorically reject capitulation.

The survey was conducted among 1,022 respondents throughout Ukraine (excluding the occupied territories).

