NABU detectives meet with FBI agent over Mindich case – media

Yesterday, detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) met with the new FBI officer coordinating cooperation on all NABU investigations. This meeting focused on the case of Tymur Mindich, a key figure in Operation Midas jointly conducted by NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Dzerkalo Tyzhnia.

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According to ZN.UA, a scheduled rotation recently took place (such changes occur every 4–6 months), and a new representative of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation has arrived in Kyiv. One of his first working meetings with detectives concerned the Mindich case.

The FBI representative works full-time at NABU under an interagency memorandum signed when the Bureau was first established. He has his own office in NABU’s building and communicates daily with detectives, staying informed of all ongoing investigations, especially high-level corruption cases.

The cooperation memorandum is renewed every two years. After a short technical pause during the Trump administration, it was re-signed following NABU Director Semen Kryvonos’s visit to the United States and his meeting with the FBI’s First Deputy Director. Under this memorandum, continuous operational coordination is maintained between NABU and the FBI in high-profile corruption cases. This coordination is a technical procedure provided for under interagency agreements.

Watch more: FBI takes interest in Mindich: Why did Ze-Bankova actually take sledgehammer to NABU and SAPO? || UNCENSORED. VIDEO

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