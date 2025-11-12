NABU detectives meet with FBI agent over Mindich case – media
Yesterday, detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) met with the new FBI officer coordinating cooperation on all NABU investigations. This meeting focused on the case of Tymur Mindich, a key figure in Operation Midas jointly conducted by NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Dzerkalo Tyzhnia.
According to ZN.UA, a scheduled rotation recently took place (such changes occur every 4–6 months), and a new representative of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation has arrived in Kyiv. One of his first working meetings with detectives concerned the Mindich case.
The FBI representative works full-time at NABU under an interagency memorandum signed when the Bureau was first established. He has his own office in NABU’s building and communicates daily with detectives, staying informed of all ongoing investigations, especially high-level corruption cases.
The cooperation memorandum is renewed every two years. After a short technical pause during the Trump administration, it was re-signed following NABU Director Semen Kryvonos’s visit to the United States and his meeting with the FBI’s First Deputy Director. Under this memorandum, continuous operational coordination is maintained between NABU and the FBI in high-profile corruption cases. This coordination is a technical procedure provided for under interagency agreements.
Corruption in the energy sector
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
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