51% of Ukrainians oppose telethon, only 8% support it

More than half of Ukrainians believe that the only telethon is currently irrelevant. At the same time, only 7.7% believe that the telethon has not lost its relevance.

These are the results of a sociological survey conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation in cooperation with the Razumkov Centre sociological service, Censor.NET reports citing CHESNO.

The results of the study show that the number of viewers of the telethon is decreasing, and therefore the feasibility of its existence is in question. Thirty-five per cent of Ukrainians strongly agree with the thesis that the telethon format has lost its relevance. Another 16% of citizens rather support this position.

The survey revealed certain differences in the regional context. The southern regions of Ukraine have a less negative attitude towards the telethon, while the indicators of other regions are almost the same.

