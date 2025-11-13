Mindich crossed border four hours before NABU searches, - media

Timur Mindich, co-owner of "Kvartal 95" and associate of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, crossed the border into Poland four hours before searches were conducted at his apartments on Hrushevskyi Street in Kyiv.

This is reported in an article by UP journalist Mykhailo Tkach, "Zelenskyy's "Svynarchuks": How the president's friends plundered the country during the war," according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

When did Mindich leave Ukraine?

"Timur Mindich crossed the border at the Hrushiv checkpoint in the direction of Poland at 2:09 a.m. This happened four and a half hours before the searches," the article says.

The publication, citing sources, writes that during searches of other suspects, evidence was found that the perpetrators knew as early as Friday, 7 November, that some measures were being prepared for Monday: "We need to clean up by Monday," one of the participants in the scheme wrote to another.

Read more: Mindich and Zuckerman brothers in Israel, - Zhelezniak

The suspects could have learned about the investigative actions

Also on Friday, rulings on investigative actions in Operation "Midas" began to be uploaded to the court register. In theory, the suspects could have gained access to this data through law enforcement officers under their control, the publication notes.

In addition, UP notes that it was on Friday that a video message from the head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, suddenly appeared, in which he reported that the National Police had detained a businessman who, allegedly on behalf of his relative, had demanded an illegal benefit for employment in the President's Office.

The publication's sources in political circles emphasise that this publication almost coincided with the Office of the President receiving information that the NABU and SAPO were preparing measures, including against Yermak.

Photo: UP

"Sources in law enforcement agencies claim that, as of now, the NABU and SAPO have information that some of the information could have been leaked to the suspects by the deputy head of the SAPO, Andrii Syniuk. But Mindich's name was not in the electronic materials at that time," the article says.

After this "leak," Mindich's chief financier, Oleksandr Tsukerman, nicknamed "Sugarman," fled abroad.

On 29 October, Tsukerman and Mindich flew to Israel to celebrate with a friend. On 4 November, Mindich returned to Ukraine. And Tsukerman remained in Israel.

We would like to remind you that the "UP" article also mentions that on Monday, 10 November, NABU employees conducted searches in four apartments belonging to Timur Mindich in a building located at 9a Hrushevskyi Street in Kyiv.

Corruption in the energy sector

Watch more: Tsukerman from ’Mindich tapes’ denies NABU corruption allegations: "It’s all lies". AUDIO