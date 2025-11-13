On 10 November, NABU conducted searches in four of Mindich’s apartments at once, - media

On Monday, 10 November, NABU employees conducted searches in four apartments belonging to Timur Mindich in a building located at 9a Hrushevskyi Street in Kyiv.

This is reported in the "UP" article "Zelenskyy's 'Svynarchuks': How the president's friends plundered the country during the war," according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details of the searches

On Monday, 10 November, at 6:30 a.m., two minibuses and a jeep stopped near the famous monster house at 9a Hrushevskyi Street. A crowd of NABU officers entered the entrance hall, where the apartments of President Zelenskyy's friend and co-owner of the "Kvartal 95" studio, Timur Mindich, are located on the 15th and 18th floors. Later, two special forces officers were forced to return, pick up heavy equipment for breaking down doors from the boot, and return to the building," the article says.

The publication writes that NABU employees did not have to break down the door to Mindich's apartment — it was wide open — but there were problems with the doors to the floors.

Read more: Mindich and Zuckerman brothers in Israel, - Zhelezniak

Since Mindich had a number of apartments at his disposal in the building on Hrushevskyi Street, the searches of the premises lasted almost 12 hours, from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m.

It is noted that the apartment where President Zelenskyy had celebrated his birthday in 2021 is located on the 18th floor.

"UP" notes that it was in this four-room apartment with an area of 303 square metres that the listening devices were found.

Mindich used this apartment as an office for meetings and resolving issues, which is probably why the "bug" was installed here.

Mindich used another apartment on the 15th floor for living. It is in this apartment that there is a "golden bathroom" well known to Ukrainians, a photo of which was previously published by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

According to the publication's sources in law enforcement agencies, Mindich used two more apartments on the 4th floor. Investigative actions were also carried out there.

But at the time of the searches, according to the publication, the businessman was already in Poland.

Corruption in the energy sector

Read more: Reason for Mindich’s departure is three children under age of 18, - State Border Service