On 10 November, NABU conducted searches in four of Mindich’s apartments at once, - media
On Monday, 10 November, NABU employees conducted searches in four apartments belonging to Timur Mindich in a building located at 9a Hrushevskyi Street in Kyiv.
This is reported in the "UP" article "Zelenskyy's 'Svynarchuks': How the president's friends plundered the country during the war," according to Censor.NET.
Details of the searches
On Monday, 10 November, at 6:30 a.m., two minibuses and a jeep stopped near the famous monster house at 9a Hrushevskyi Street. A crowd of NABU officers entered the entrance hall, where the apartments of President Zelenskyy's friend and co-owner of the "Kvartal 95" studio, Timur Mindich, are located on the 15th and 18th floors. Later, two special forces officers were forced to return, pick up heavy equipment for breaking down doors from the boot, and return to the building," the article says.
The publication writes that NABU employees did not have to break down the door to Mindich's apartment — it was wide open — but there were problems with the doors to the floors.
Since Mindich had a number of apartments at his disposal in the building on Hrushevskyi Street, the searches of the premises lasted almost 12 hours, from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m.
It is noted that the apartment where President Zelenskyy had celebrated his birthday in 2021 is located on the 18th floor.
"UP" notes that it was in this four-room apartment with an area of 303 square metres that the listening devices were found.
Mindich used this apartment as an office for meetings and resolving issues, which is probably why the "bug" was installed here.
Mindich used another apartment on the 15th floor for living. It is in this apartment that there is a "golden bathroom" well known to Ukrainians, a photo of which was previously published by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak.
According to the publication's sources in law enforcement agencies, Mindich used two more apartments on the 4th floor. Investigative actions were also carried out there.
But at the time of the searches, according to the publication, the businessman was already in Poland.
Corruption in the energy sector
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
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