Zelenskyy: I haven’t spoken to Mindich since beginning of investigation

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he has not communicated with Timur Mindich, co-owner of Kvartal-95, since the investigation into corruption in the energy sector became public.

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He said this in an interview with Bloomberg, according to Censor.NET.

"The most important thing is to convict those who are guilty. The president of a country at war cannot have friends," the head of state said.

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Mindichgate

Read more: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Israeli citizens" Mindich and Tsukerman: for 3 years instead of 10