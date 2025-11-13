Kallas on "Mindichgate": There is no room for corruption, especially now. It is literally people’s money that should go to front lines

The head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, called the kickback scandal at "Energoatom" extremely unfortunate and urged Ukraine to take the investigation seriously.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

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Kallas noted that corruption is unacceptable, especially in wartime, when financial aid is directed towards defending the country.

"There is no room for corruption, especially now. I mean, it is literally the people's money that should go to the front lines. I think what is very important that they really proceed with this [investigation] very fast and take it very seriously," she said.

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