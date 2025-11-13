IMF demands decisive anti-corruption efforts from Ukraine

The International Monetary Fund has urged Ukraine to step up its anti-corruption efforts in order to maintain the trust of international partners and donors.

This was stated by IMF Communications Department Director Julie Kozack during a press briefing in Washington, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

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Anti-corruption framework key to partner confidence

Kozack said Ukraine needs a robust anti-corruption framework that will "level the playing field, protect public resources, improve the business climate, and attract private investment."

"This is a central element of reform for donors, especially as Ukraine seeks international support for its program and many others," the IMF representative stressed.

She emphasized that safeguarding the independence and effectiveness of anti-corruption institutions must remain a critical policy priority.

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Corruption in the energy sector

Kozack added that the evidence of corruption uncovered in Ukraine’s energy sector highlights the urgent need to strengthen anti-corruption efforts.

The IMF expects Ukrainian authorities to ensure transparency, independence and sufficient authority for anti-corruption bodies to carry out their duties.

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Mindichgate

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