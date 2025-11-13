Halushchenko sought to control Ukrenergo for loyal appointments - Kudrytskyi

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko attempted to establish control over Ukrenergo not to strengthen the energy system, but to appoint loyal people to key positions.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in an interview with the BBC by the former head of Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudritskyi.

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He noted that the nature of the influence Halushchenko sought to gain "had nothing to do" with the stability of the energy system or integration with the EU—areas that are critically important during wartime.

"This was solely due to the appointment of people loyal to Halushchenko with questionable professional and human values," said Kudritsky.

Kudritsky stated that among the positions to which "their people" were allegedly promoted were the security department, which checks contractors, and the director of procurement. According to him, he heard the minister say: "I want to have my people in your company."

He claims that the candidates who were proposed could have posed "enormous risks," including potential corruption.

Among them is a former SSU employee who, according to Kudritsky, previously worked in a structure linked to former SBU head Leonid Derkach. He also said that people who had been dismissed from Ukrenergo in the past on suspicion of corruption or due to unprofessionalism were also offered positions.

"We did not allow anyone to steal or appoint, excuse my language, some 'pounds' to the company," said Kudritsky, emphasizing that Ukrenergo fulfilled all government and ministerial tasks and was well coordinated with the Cabinet of Ministers.

Galushchenko publicly acknowledged that he considered the lack of influence over Ukrenergo to be a problem, as he needed coordination in wartime conditions. Kudritsky rejects these arguments.

Read more: Kudrytskyi reveals new details of corruption scandal involving Myroniuk, known as "Rocket"

What preceded it?

Kudritsky posted details on Facebook about the corruption scandal at Energoatom involving the assistant to former MP Derkach, Myronyuk, known as "Rocket."

The former head of Ukrenergo also noted that over time, "Professor," "Kucheryavy," "Sukhach," and other participants in the scandal may "move closer" to Myronyuk, which will allegedly make their stay in the cell "more fun."

Read more: Halushchenko sought to control Ukrenergo for loyal appointments - Kudrytskyi

Corruption in the energy sector