Former Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi revealed new details on Facebook about the corruption scandal at Energoatom linked to Myroniuk, the aide to ex-MP Derkach, known by the codename "Rocket."

As reported by Censor.NET, during the court hearing to determine a pretrial measure, numerous instances of his influence over state institutions were revealed.

According to Kudrytskyi:

He influenced members of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigative Commission, the same commission that raised no questions about Energoatom but accused Ukrenergo’s management of treason. "We may soon hear another character on the tapes, let’s call him ‘Curly’, who, for a hundred dollars, fulfills every wish of his patrons, ‘Rocket’ and ‘Professor,’" Kudrytskyi said.

He orchestrated the criminal prosecution of former Ukrenergo Supervisory Board member Yurii Boiko for refusing to comply with the whims of the Ministry of Energy.

He also had leverage over the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and, as of October, even before I was formally charged — was receiving updates on several pretrial investigations. "We may soon hear a new SBI character, let’s say, ‘ Sukhach’, who silently executes the criminals’ every order," he added.

Kudrytskyi added that these facts are pieces of a broader picture that clearly illustrate how corruption, and its hallmarks, from "manual" control of state-owned companies to the full centralization of power in the hands of five or six managers, serves as a tool for wartime looting.

This story is also about how these marauders, by leaning on corrupt MPs, pliant law enforcement and judges, tried to settle scores with the ‘disobedient’ and the ‘inconvenient.’ In the end, they overplayed their hand and overreached," the former head of Ukrenergo added.

The former Ukrenergo chief also said that, in time, "Professor," "Kucheriavyi," "Sukhach," and other accomplices in the scandal may "move closer" to Myroniuk, which would, as he put it, make their time in the cell "more entertaining."

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