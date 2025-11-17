Yermak appears on "Mindich tapes" as "Alibaba" – Zhelezniak. VIDEO

Head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak appears on the "Mindich tapes" released by NABU.

This was stated in a video by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.

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According to the MP, he is mentioned there under the name "Alibaba."

"That ‘Alibaba’ on the tapes is him. Only here he’s the bad character. He ‘holds meetings and gives instructions to target NABU and SAPO,’" the MP said.

"Given that he even has a separate codename, it seems to me he knew perfectly well about everything happening both in Zukerman’s office and at Mindich’s flat," he added.

Zhelezniak also quoted SAPO head Klymenko:

"Some ‘Alibaba’ is holding meetings and giving instructions to law enforcement agencies to pursue and continue pursuing NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors. This is not a normal situation."

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Mindichgate

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