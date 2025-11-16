"Because of corruption of Zelenskyy’s friends, we are sitting without electricity," - new investigation by Zhelezniak. VIDEO
Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of parliament representing the Voice party, stated that the second unit of the Khmelnitskyi Nuclear Power Plant has not been operating at full capacity since March 2022, resulting in a loss of nearly 500 MW.
According to Censor.NET, Zhelezniak wrote about this on his Facebook page.
"Here's a 'wonderful' story about how Mindich's corruption has left us without electricity. This story is not new. I've written about it three times, the Temporary Investigation Commission has made a bunch of inquiries, the media has written about it, and I know that patriotic SSU employees even tried to open a case — there was ZERO response," the post says.
Khmelnytskyi NPP
Zhelezniak notes that Unit 2 of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant has not been operating at full capacity since March 2022. That's almost 500 MW less.
"Halushchenko and Co. announced a tender, but apart from their foreign company with Russian connections (a tender worth 700 million hryvnia), the state-owned Ukrenergomashyni came in and challenged the tender.
The state-owned company won the second tender with a price that was half as much. But since this approach meant that the "10-15% homework" could not be completed, Energoatom simply... cancelled the tender for turbine repairs, citing "no money". That's it," said the MP.
According to him, "because of that turbine, we have a little more than half of the nominal capacity of the nuclear unit. That's a couple of hours of light at a time of total shortage."
"Now you know the names of those responsible. But we have been calling these friends of the President that for three years.
P.S. Tell me that this was not a deliberate diversion by Derkach," he added.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NAEK Energoatom in connection with a corruption case.
- NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at Energoatom.
- NABU and SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- The current Minister of Energy, Svitlana Hrynchuk, appears in NABU recordings as part of the investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Subsequently, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau exposed an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian Senator Andrii Derkach. There, they kept "black accounts," recorded money, and organised money laundering.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshov has been notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment as part of Operation Midas.
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at 40 million hryvnia.
- Galushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers submitted proposals to the National Security and Defence Council to impose personal sanctions on Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following a NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and the executive director of security at Energoatom, Dmytro Basov, who appeared in NABU's videos under the nickname Tenor, were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also remanded in custody for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko (known as Ryoshik in NABU recordings), a suspect in a case of corruption in the energy sector.
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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