Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of parliament representing the Voice party, stated that the second unit of the Khmelnitskyi Nuclear Power Plant has not been operating at full capacity since March 2022, resulting in a loss of nearly 500 MW.

According to Censor.NET, Zhelezniak wrote about this on his Facebook page.

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"Here's a 'wonderful' story about how Mindich's corruption has left us without electricity. This story is not new. I've written about it three times, the Temporary Investigation Commission has made a bunch of inquiries, the media has written about it, and I know that patriotic SSU employees even tried to open a case — there was ZERO response," the post says.

Khmelnytskyi NPP

Zhelezniak notes that Unit 2 of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant has not been operating at full capacity since March 2022. That's almost 500 MW less.

"Halushchenko and Co. announced a tender, but apart from their foreign company with Russian connections (a tender worth 700 million hryvnia), the state-owned Ukrenergomashyni came in and challenged the tender.

The state-owned company won the second tender with a price that was half as much. But since this approach meant that the "10-15% homework" could not be completed, Energoatom simply... cancelled the tender for turbine repairs, citing "no money". That's it," said the MP.

According to him, "because of that turbine, we have a little more than half of the nominal capacity of the nuclear unit. That's a couple of hours of light at a time of total shortage."

"Now you know the names of those responsible. But we have been calling these friends of the President that for three years.

P.S. Tell me that this was not a deliberate diversion by Derkach," he added.

Read more: Corruption crisis in Zelenskyy’s government: bags of cash and golden toilet - FT

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