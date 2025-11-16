Corruption crisis in Zelenskyy’s government: bags of cash and golden toilet - FT

A large-scale corruption scandal in the Ukrainian energy sector has caused a huge stir and a wave of public anger.

This was reported by the Financial Times, according to Censor.NET.

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Searches of members of a criminal organisation

According to the FT, during searches by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) in the luxurious Kyiv apartments of officials, sports bags filled with cash were found, and a gold toilet was found in one of them.

Law enforcement also released audio recordings of officials discussing money laundering strategies.

"These are just some of the details that have shocked Ukrainians over the past week, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's administration found itself at the centre of the biggest corruption scandal since he took office, destabilising Kyiv's leadership at a critical moment in the war," the publication notes.

See more: "Mindichgate": Reboot of key state-owned energy companies is beginning, - Zelenskyy. PHOTO

Attempt to destroy NABU and SAPO in the summer

The FT recalled that this summer, Zelenskyy and his closest associates tried to destroy the independent anti-corruption bodies that were completing a large-scale investigation targeting the president's inner circle.

However, the president and his entourage were forced to abandon this attempt after mass protests and outrage from Ukraine's Western partners.

Despite this, this week NABU and SAPO released a series of detailed evidence of corruption, including recordings of conversations, which revealed that high-ranking officials received kickbacks for construction projects to protect energy facilities from Russian attacks, while Ukrainians suffer daily from power outages.

Read more: Media war against NABU: top Telegram channels simultaneously attack anti-corruption activists

Public outrage and the authorities' response

The publication notes that these revelations sparked a wave of public outrage — "How the president's friends robbed the country during the war," read the headline on the news website Ukrainska Pravda.

Zelenskyy eventually demanded the resignation of Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko and Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynychuk, who were subsequently removed from the National Security and Defence Council.

He also imposed sanctions against Tymur Mindich, his friend and former business partner, who is one of the defendants in the case. According to investigators, Mindich was a co-organiser of the alleged scheme, and it was through his "back office" that about $100 million in illegal funds passed.

"He controlled the operation of the so-called 'laundromat', where funds obtained by criminal means were laundered," the NABU said.

"Zelenskyy is now keeping his distance from those involved in the case and is particularly trying to avoid any association with Mindich," political analyst Volodymyr Fesenko said in a comment to the publication.

The FT recalled that earlier, the head of the NABU detective unit, Oleksander Abakumov, said that Mindich was warned about the investigation a few hours before it began and was given the opportunity to flee Ukraine.

Another close friend and associate of Zelenskyy, former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov, was accused by NABU of receiving cash in the amount of $1.2 million and €100,000, the article says.

Read also: "Mindichgate": Chernyshov served with a motion for a preventive measure in the form of detention

What do anti-corruption activists say?

Zelenskyy's reaction to the scandal was "very slow and very weak," said Daria Kalenyuk, executive director of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre.

Zelenskyy first commented on the allegations against his associates on the evening of 10 November, expressing support for the investigation but without committing to any action.

His demand for the resignation of two ministers came on Tuesday, 11 November, a few hours after Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced Galushchenko's dismissal.

"Temporary suspension, not even dismissal... Would that be the reaction of a president who really knew nothing?" said Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre.

"Back in July, there was talk of a general sense of injustice... it was still quite abstract. Now we are talking about very specific offences, very specific names, very specific amounts of money," said Anastasia Radina, chair of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy and a member of the Servant of the People party.

"The investigation is a success, a positive sign. However, the pressure exerted on NABU and SAPO is insane... This story can be positive, but only if Zelenskyy sides with NABU and SAPO, as well as the people of Ukraine," adds Kalenyuk.

Activists claim that law enforcement agencies loyal to the president are putting pressure on independent anti-corruption institutions.

In particular, the article mentions that in July, the Security Service of Ukraine detained NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov, who is currently under investigation on charges of doing business with Russia.

Opposition demands resignation of Cabinet

The publication also recalled that the opposition party European Solidarity, led by former President Petro Poroshenko, reiterated its demand for the resignation of the current government and its replacement with a technocratic "government of unity."

However, opposition representatives did not demand Zelensky's resignation.

"We are still at war," said Rostislav Pavlenko, a member of parliament from European Solidarity.

Read also: G7 ambassadors respond to Mindichgate: reminders that fighting corruption is key to European integration

Mindichgate