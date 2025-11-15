Mindichgate figure Mindich fled Ukraine in VIP taxi, crossed border at 2:09 a.m. on November 10 - "Schemes"

Businessman and co-founder of the Kvartal 95 studio, Timur Mindich, who is currently suspected of organizing a corruption scheme in the energy sector, used the services of the Lviv-based premium transportation service TimeLux to leave Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was discovered by "Schemes" (Radio Liberty).

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How did Mindich leave Ukraine?

According to the publication, he left in a Mercedes-Benz S 350 belonging to one of the owners of this service. Another businessman and co-owner of the VIP transfer service, as established by journalists, previously worked in the western regional office of the State Tax Service of Ukraine.

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According to sources in law enforcement agencies, Mindich left Ukraine at 2:09 a.m. on November 10. This happened a few hours before detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) searched his apartment as part of Operation Midas, which concerns the activities of a criminal organization, in particular, "the systematic receipt of illegal benefits from Energoatom's contractors in the amount of 10% to 15% of the contract value."

Mindich crossed the Ukrainian border into Poland in a Mercedes-Benz S-350.

Journalists obtained the license plate number of this car from sources with access to border crossing data. They then found the car on social media and identified its owners.

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Who owns the car?

The Mercedes-Benz S 350 belongs to 38-year-old Lviv entrepreneur Maksym Vovk, who is the head and owner of the company "TimeLux" and, according to YouControl, owns a fleet of three cars used for transportation: a Hyundai Avante, a Mercedes-Benz S 350, and a Hyundai Sonata.

The company "TimeLux" was registered in Lviv less than six months ago, in May 2025.

The company does not own any real estate or vehicles, only a valid license for domestic and international passenger transportation. However, its social media accounts show that services were provided even before formal registration, probably within the scope of Maxim Vovk's specialized sole proprietorship. Journalists have established that Vovk has repeatedly received fines for his Mercedes-Benz S 350, mainly for speeding.

The TimeLux website states that the company offers premium transportation to Poland, Moldova, and Romania. In their commercials, they promise "fast border crossing," "full support," and "customized routes according to the client's wishes."

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The TimeLux promotional videos state that the Mercedes-Benz S 350 has leather seats, separate climate control zones, and premium finishes. When asked about the cost of a trip in November from Kyiv to Warsaw in a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, transfer representatives said that it would cost €1,300.

"Schemes" contacted Lviv businessmen. Maxim Vovk replied: "The company does not check passengers' documents. This is done by the relevant state authorities when crossing the border. I do not have the information to comment on your question." When asked a second time if he was acquainted with Mindich, he replied, "Thank God, no."

Mindichgate