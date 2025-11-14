Zelenskyy must remain beyond any corruption suspicion – Yermak

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak has denied President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s involvement in corruption following the exposure of corruption schemes in the energy sector.

He made this statement in an interview with Politico, according to Censor.NET, citing Hromadske.

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Yermak stressed that Zelenskyy is "a very principled person" and "not corrupt."

According to Yermak, in the case involving large-scale embezzlement in the energy sector, the president should be beyond suspicion, as he was the one who "declared a fight" against corruption and allowed "completely unrestricted investigations," proving that the anti-corruption bodies are "independent and functioning."

At the same time, Yermak suggested that some political forces in Ukraine are "using corruption investigations to discredit the country’s leadership."

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