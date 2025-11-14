"Mindichgate": about $100 million flowed through office used by those involved in case, NABU director Kryvonos says

Around $100 million passed through the office used by those involved in the corruption in the energy sector case.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos said this on air with Ukrainska Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

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"While documenting the scheme, we established that around 100 million dollars, one way or another, passed through this office. The real amount may be much higher. This is what we have established through operational work," he explained.

According to Kryvonos, the next phase of the probe will be a full financial investigation.

"In the course of the financial investigation and analysis of the seized documents — and we have seized some very interesting papers — we will be able to see and establish where these funds were transferred, how they were converted, possibly into real estate or other assets, or whether they remained in bank accounts abroad in various jurisdictions," the NABU director added.

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He went on to say that investigators now need to track the movement of funds through state-owned and private banks, as well as transfers abroad.

"According to our information, they (those involved in the scheme – Ed.) often used cryptocurrency, which will make this case much more complicated. We will need assistance from law enforcement agencies in other countries and may have to raise the issue of setting up so-called JITs (Joint Investigation Teams) which have proven highly effective in corruption cases," he concluded.

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