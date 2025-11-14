"Mindichgate": about $100 million flowed through office used by those involved in case, NABU director Kryvonos says
Around $100 million passed through the office used by those involved in the corruption in the energy sector case.
NABU Director Semen Kryvonos said this on air with Ukrainska Pravda, Censor.NET reports.
"While documenting the scheme, we established that around 100 million dollars, one way or another, passed through this office. The real amount may be much higher. This is what we have established through operational work," he explained.
According to Kryvonos, the next phase of the probe will be a full financial investigation.
"In the course of the financial investigation and analysis of the seized documents — and we have seized some very interesting papers — we will be able to see and establish where these funds were transferred, how they were converted, possibly into real estate or other assets, or whether they remained in bank accounts abroad in various jurisdictions," the NABU director added.
He went on to say that investigators now need to track the movement of funds through state-owned and private banks, as well as transfers abroad.
"According to our information, they (those involved in the scheme – Ed.) often used cryptocurrency, which will make this case much more complicated. We will need assistance from law enforcement agencies in other countries and may have to raise the issue of setting up so-called JITs (Joint Investigation Teams) which have proven highly effective in corruption cases," he concluded.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password