Sikorski: "Easiest way to lose Western support is to tolerate corruption in Ukraine"

Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said that Ukraine will not be able to join the European Union without a fundamental fight against corruption.

He said this on Polsat News, according to Censor.NET.

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Sikorski said that he had conveyed this message to Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka during their meeting. According to him, "the easiest way to lose Western support is to tolerate corruption in Ukraine." The minister noted that the recent resignations and arrests in Ukraine demonstrate the authorities' response, although he recalled attempts to limit the powers of anti-corruption bodies.

The head of Polish diplomacy stressed that further support will depend on the response of the Ukrainian authorities: "If Ukraine tolerates corruption, it will not join the EU. The EU demands honesty and procedures."

Sikorski also stressed the importance of supporting Ukraine for Poland, noting that Ukrainian defence deters the Russian threat from Polish borders. He called for solidarity with Ukraine to be maintained.

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