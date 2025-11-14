Sikorski: "Easiest way to lose Western support is to tolerate corruption in Ukraine"
Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said that Ukraine will not be able to join the European Union without a fundamental fight against corruption.
He said this on Polsat News, according to Censor.NET.
Sikorski said that he had conveyed this message to Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka during their meeting. According to him, "the easiest way to lose Western support is to tolerate corruption in Ukraine." The minister noted that the recent resignations and arrests in Ukraine demonstrate the authorities' response, although he recalled attempts to limit the powers of anti-corruption bodies.
The head of Polish diplomacy stressed that further support will depend on the response of the Ukrainian authorities: "If Ukraine tolerates corruption, it will not join the EU. The EU demands honesty and procedures."
Sikorski also stressed the importance of supporting Ukraine for Poland, noting that Ukrainian defence deters the Russian threat from Polish borders. He called for solidarity with Ukraine to be maintained.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Zuckerman.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password