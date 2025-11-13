We would rather eat grass than become Russian colony again, - Sikorski

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said that if Russia were able to capture Ukraine, other neighboring countries, including Poland, would be next.

According to Censor.NET, Sikorski said this in a podcast entitled The Rest Is Politics: Leading.

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He recalled that this is why Poland has spent at least 2% of its GDP on defence over the past 20 years, with this figure currently standing at 4.7% – a level supported by society.

"People understand why this is necessary and accept it without resistance," the minister noted.

According to him, the situation is so serious that even colleagues from European ministries are surprised at the possibility of such expenditures, to which the Polish finance minister responds: "If I didn't do this, they would tear me to pieces."

"We would rather eat grass than become a Russian colony again," Sikorski emphasized.

Read more: Poland sees rise in crimes and hate speech against Ukrainians, - Bloomberg

Poland prepares for mass production of cruise missiles

Earlier it was reported that Poland plans to start production of American Barracuda-500 cruise missiles.

This is not a classic winged missile, but a jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicle that can carry combat payloads, reconnaissance equipment, or electronic warfare equipment.

Read more: Poland to distribute wartime instruction guides to citizens

The Barracuda-500M version with a warhead has a range of over 926 km and a payload of about 45 kg.

Incidentally, The Telegraph previously reported that Poland is preparing for possible aggression from Russia. More and more civilians are attending survival courses, shooting ranges, and military training programs.