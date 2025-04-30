Poland to distribute wartime instruction guides to citizens

This autumn, residents of Poland will be provided with a handbook containing safety instructions in case of a military conflict or other threat.

According to Censor.NET, citing Polsat News, this was stated by Deputy Minister of National Defense of Poland Cezary Tomczyk.

He explained that Poland will follow the example of Sweden and Finland, as there is little information on how to behave in a dangerous situation.

The guide will be in the form of a brochure

"It's not just about military conflict, but also about things like floods. We see at every turn that there is not enough information. Even the air raid alerts we sometimes hear. Today, we have lost the ability to recognize whether it is a threat or a test," explained the deputy minister.

The guide will be delivered to mailboxes.

