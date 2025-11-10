Poland, which has become the main refuge for millions of Ukrainians, has seen a noticeable increase in crimes and expressions of hatred against refugees. This alarming trend undermines the solidarity that prevailed in the first months of the full-scale invasion and complicates the integration of Ukrainians into Polish society.

According to Censor.NET, citing data provided by Bloomberg, the rise in anti-Ukrainian sentiment manifests itself in various forms.

In particular, these include cases of physical assault and verbal abuse on the streets, discrimination at work and in everyday life, difficulties in finding housing and employment, as well as cases of refusal of service. There has also been an increase in aggressive comments and threats on social media, spreading anti-Ukrainian narratives.

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The rise in hate crimes is a typical phenomenon following mass migration.

The wave of aggression coincides with intensifying domestic political and economic disputes in Poland, including issues related to agricultural exports and competition in the labor market.

Analysts note that an increase in hate crimes is a typical phenomenon following mass migration, especially when the initial "shock of solidarity" wears off and economic problems and competition for resources intensify. This creates additional challenges for the Polish authorities, who must balance between supporting Ukrainian citizens and reducing social tensions within the country.

Experts note that attacks on Ukrainians in Poland have become more frequent recently. There are currently between 1.5 and 2 million Ukrainian citizens in the country, which creates a complex social background for the further development of Polish-Ukrainian relations.