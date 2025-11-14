Ukraine continues to suffer from Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure, but internal corruption is causing no less damage.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Times.

The publication writes: "These revelations are seriously damaging to the president, who is already under pressure, not only because of his ties to the individuals involved, but also because in July he attempted to subjugate the NABU to himself and limit its independent investigative powers." According to the editorial board, these events fuel Western doubts about the effectiveness of aid.

The Times reminds us that corruption remains a long-standing systemic problem in Ukraine, which has not disappeared even after the start of full-scale war. "However, Russian aggression has not destroyed corruption with a surge of patriotism: on the contrary, there are now more opportunities to profit from shortages and difficulties, as well as cases of bribes for exempting young men from mobilization," the article emphasizes.

The article also notes that both the EU and NATO demand real efforts to combat corruption in order to further rapprochement with Ukraine.

The Ukrainian journalist mentioned in the text called the exposure "a personal disgrace" for Zelenskyy, stressing that if the guilty parties are not put behind bars, "Ukrainians will stop fighting." In the West, meanwhile, these events could be used as an argument against further funding for Ukraine.

The publication concludes: "The lights must remain on—both in Ukrainian homes and in the offices of the NABU, which audits those responsible for the vital energy sector."

Read more on our Telegram channel

Mindichgate