NABU has not received data from Financial Monitoring for unusually long time, - Director Kryvonos

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos stated that the Bureau sometimes waits an unusually long time for data from the State Financial Monitoring Service.

He announced this on UP air, according to Censor.NET.

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"The Financial Monitoring Service, a Ukrainian state institution responsible for providing (data. - Ed.), is very important to us. There is one story... We have been waiting for quite an unusually long time for responses to several sensitive, one might say, proceedings. Less than a year, but still. I hope for a constructive cooperation. We will be sending a lot of relevant requests now, and they have to establish the transactions that took place (in the case of corruption in the energy sector. - Ed.)," explained the head of the Bureau.

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MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak recalled that Kryvonos had spoken about the Financial Monitoring Service, headed by Filip Pronin, a classmate of Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction Oleksii Kuleba.

Zhelezniak personally invited Pronin to a meeting of the Temporary Investigation Commission of the Verkhovna Rada on Monday, 17 November.

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