Dossier on NABU employees was found in possession of suspect in "Energoatom" embezzlement case, - media. PHOTOS

During a search of one of the suspects in the "Energoatom" case, information about NABU head Semen Kryvonos and "Midas" operation head Oleksandr Abakumov was found in a secret apartment.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported in an article by UP journalist Mykhailo Tkach entitled "Zelenskyy's 'Svinarchuks': How the president's friends plundered the country during the war."

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Law enforcement officers controlled by the President's Office may have been monitoring NABU employees to obtain information about possible risks in cases involving the president's entourage.

This is evidenced by the fact that information about NABU head Kryvonos and other employees was found in a safe house belonging to one of the figures involved in the "Energoatom" embezzlement case.

In particular, information about the head of the Main Detective Department, Abakumov, who was in charge of Operation "Midas".

Without the help of law enforcement agencies, the suspects could not have obtained information about the movements of NABU employees from official databases.

According to sources in the anti-corruption vertical who spoke to "Ukrainska Pravda", immediately after the searches at Mindich's home on 10 November, NABU and SAPO began receiving threats that there would be a "response".

Read more: First Lady’s godmother Svitlana Chernyshova tried to hide documents related to construction of four estates in Kozyn at work - media











Corruption in the energy sector

Read more: Telethon avoided mentioning Mindich while covering NABU’s "Midas" operation, - media