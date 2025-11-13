Dossier on NABU employees was found in possession of suspect in "Energoatom" embezzlement case, - media. PHOTOS
During a search of one of the suspects in the "Energoatom" case, information about NABU head Semen Kryvonos and "Midas" operation head Oleksandr Abakumov was found in a secret apartment.
According to Censor.NET, this is reported in an article by UP journalist Mykhailo Tkach entitled "Zelenskyy's 'Svinarchuks': How the president's friends plundered the country during the war."
Law enforcement officers controlled by the President's Office may have been monitoring NABU employees to obtain information about possible risks in cases involving the president's entourage.
This is evidenced by the fact that information about NABU head Kryvonos and other employees was found in a safe house belonging to one of the figures involved in the "Energoatom" embezzlement case.
In particular, information about the head of the Main Detective Department, Abakumov, who was in charge of Operation "Midas".
Without the help of law enforcement agencies, the suspects could not have obtained information about the movements of NABU employees from official databases.
According to sources in the anti-corruption vertical who spoke to "Ukrainska Pravda", immediately after the searches at Mindich's home on 10 November, NABU and SAPO began receiving threats that there would be a "response".
Corruption in the energy sector
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
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