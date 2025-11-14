Zelenskyy removes Hrynchuk and Halushchenko from NSDC Membership

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has removed Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk and Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko from the membership of National Security and Defense Council.

The corresponding decree has been published on the website of the President’s Office, Censor.NET reports.

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"…to remove H. Halushchenko and S. Hrynchuk from the membership of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine," the decree states.

The decree enters into force on the day of its publication.

On 14 November, a Rada committee supported the dismissal of Hrynchuk from the position of energy minister.

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