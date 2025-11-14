VR Committee backs dismissal of Hrynchuk from Position of Energy Minister

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy has supported the prime minister’s motion to dismiss Svitlana Hrynchuk from the post of Ukraine’s energy minister.

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported this, Censor.NET notes.

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The decision was backed by 21 MPs.

Zhelezniak added that his own resolution to dismiss Hrynchuk was rejected.

Lawmakers instead supported Prime Minister Svyrydenko’s resolution.

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