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VR Committee backs dismissal of Hrynchuk from Position of Energy Minister

Rada Committee backs PM’s motion to dismiss Energy Minister Hrynchuk

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy has supported the prime minister’s motion to dismiss Svitlana Hrynchuk from the post of Ukraine’s energy minister.

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported this, Censor.NET notes.

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The decision was backed by 21 MPs.

Zhelezniak added that his own resolution to dismiss Hrynchuk was rejected.

Lawmakers instead supported Prime Minister Svyrydenko’s resolution.

Rada Committee backs PM’s motion to dismiss Energy Minister Hrynchuk

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Read more: Svyrydenko submitted motion to Verkhovna Rada on resignation of Hrynchuk and Halushchenko

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