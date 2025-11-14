NABU did not meet with FBI in Mindich case, - Bureau Director Kryvonos

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos denied that NABU representatives had met with an FBI agent regarding the Timur Mindich case.

He made this statement on UP television, according to Censor.NET.

Earlier, media outlets reported that NABU detectives met with an FBI agent in connection with the Mindich case.

"As for the FBI, that is not true. We did not have any meetings with the FBI immediately after the operation, either on that day or the next," said Kryvonos.

At the same time, according to him, this does not mean that the NABU will not communicate with this body.

"They are not our only partners. We also communicate with the NCA (National Crime Agency) in the UK," added the head of the Bureau.

We would like to remind you that the media also reported that Timur Mindich may become a subject of an FBI investigation into money laundering at the Odessa Port Plant.

Mindichgate