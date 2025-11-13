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Ze’s team is toast, even his own rats are fleeing – Yurii Nikolov // UNCENSORED. VIDEO
Everyone now knows who Timur Mindich is. Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva and Yurii Nikolov are publicly grilling the key figures in the biggest corruption scandal of the current government, one that leads straight to the Office of the President and, in particular, to Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
What exactly Ukrainian and U.S. law enforcement agencies are examining, how the case is connected to the Odesa Portside Plant (OPP), why reports emerged about a possible FBI investigation, and what additional details may still surface.
What's in this video:
- a brief overview of who Tymur Mindich is and his business networks;
- what the media reported about a possible FBI investigation into money laundering linked to the OPP;
- a timeline of searches, Mindich’s departure, and NABU’s response;
- and why these cases matter for society and politics: implications for institutional trust and accountability.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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