Ze’s team is toast, even his own rats are fleeing – Yurii Nikolov // UNCENSORED. VIDEO

Everyone now knows who Timur Mindich is. Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva and Yurii Nikolov are publicly grilling the key figures in the biggest corruption scandal of the current government, one that leads straight to the Office of the President and, in particular, to Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

What exactly Ukrainian and U.S. law enforcement agencies are examining, how the case is connected to the Odesa Portside Plant (OPP), why reports emerged about a possible FBI investigation, and what additional details may still surface.

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What's in this video:

a brief overview of who Tymur Mindich is and his business networks;

what the media reported about a possible FBI investigation into money laundering linked to the OPP;

a timeline of searches, Mindich’s departure, and NABU’s response;

and why these cases matter for society and politics: implications for institutional trust and accountability.

Watch more: Zelenskyy on Mindich’s tapes! Everything about cash, energy corruption, and high treason // UNCENSORED. VIDEO

Mindichgate