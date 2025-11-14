"Mindichgate": Chernyshov served motion on imposition of measure of restraint in form of detention in custody

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have served former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksii Chernyshov with a motion to impose a measure of restraint in the form of detention.

This is stated in a report by NABU, as reported by Censor.NET.

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"According to the investigation, the former official was among the visitors of a so-called ‘laundromat’ – a place where funds obtained by criminal means were laundered. This facility was controlled by the head of a criminal organisation exposed by NABU and SAPO the day before. Detectives documented the transfer to the suspect and his trusted associate of over USD 1.2 million and almost EUR 100,000 in cash," the statement said.

Legal qualification: Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The detectives also recalled that the former official has already been notified of suspicion by NABU and SAPO on charges of abuse of office and obtaining an undue advantage in an especially large amount.

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