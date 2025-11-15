Media war against NABU: top Telegram channels simultaneously attack anti-corruption activists

At least eight leading Ukrainian Telegram channels (from the top ten in the Telemetrio service ranking) are conducting a coordinated media campaign to discredit the NABU and SAPO. Over the past nine months, they have published nearly 900 negative posts, which have garnered a total of over 250 million views.

According to Censor.NET, these figures were released by the People with Cardboards movement in a study published by Ukrainska Pravda.

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Activists recorded 78 "waves" of criticism — a series of three or more posts with almost identical text, published simultaneously on the same day.

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The authors of the study classified about 20 main narratives promoted by these channels. "The main narrative is the link to Russia, " the activists emphasise.

Other topics of criticism include:

Accusations of inefficiency.

Calls to dissolve the Bureau.

Discrediting of civil society activists (in particular, the Anti-Corruption Action Centre).

The most powerful information attacks were recorded in July, during searches and voting on Law 4555. The media also "hyped up" the topics of testimony against NABU from fugitive MP Khristenko, the Magamedrasulov case, and a traffic accident involving a Bureau detective.

According to activists, the attacks intensified again after the NABU and SAP operation "Midas" to expose corruption schemes in the energy sector. Among the latest "waves" of negativity are accusations against Magamedrasulov of alleged ties to former PrivatBank co-owner Boholyubov, claims that oligarch Mindich fled due to the "inefficiency of NABU," and announcements of "NABU tapes."

"The enormous financial and organisational resources involved in the attacks... indicate that these campaigns are not accidental, but a well-planned and coordinated media war," the authors conclude.

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They emphasise that destroying the reputation of anti-corruption institutions is beneficial to two forces at once: the corrupt Ukrainian elites and the enemy (Russia), whose interests in this situation dangerously coincide.

Mindichgate

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