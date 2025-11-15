"Mindichgate": Reboot of key state-owned energy companies is beginning, - Zelenskyy. PHOTO

The reboot of key state-owned enterprises operating in the energy sector is beginning.

This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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According to him, in parallel with a full audit of financial activities, the management of these companies should be updated.

Zelenskyy added that today, together with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Economy Minister Oleksii Sobolev, they have determined the course of action.

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Within a week, all conditions must be in place for the formation of a new and professional supervisory board for the company, and thanks to this, a complete reboot of Energoatom's management.

Ukrhydroenergo

An urgent competition for a new head of the company and the formation of a supervisory board are planned.

Operator of Ukraine's gas transmission system

The supervisory board is to be finalised and an urgent competition for the position of the company's CEO is to be held.

"Given that the contracts of the current members of the supervisory board of Naftogaz of Ukraine expire in January next year, a competition for positions on the company's supervisory board must be announced and held so that the new members can start work in January 2026. In other large state-owned energy companies, the state's representatives on the supervisory boards must be replaced," Zelenskyy said.

He also instructed government officials to maintain constant and meaningful communication with law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies.

"There must be and will be a prompt and fair response to any scheme discovered in companies. Complete transparency and integrity of processes in the energy sector is an absolute priority," Zelenskyy concluded.

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