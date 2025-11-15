"Mindichgate": Reboot of key state-owned energy companies is beginning, - Zelenskyy. PHOTO
The reboot of key state-owned enterprises operating in the energy sector is beginning.
This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
According to him, in parallel with a full audit of financial activities, the management of these companies should be updated.
Zelenskyy added that today, together with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Economy Minister Oleksii Sobolev, they have determined the course of action.
Energoatom
Within a week, all conditions must be in place for the formation of a new and professional supervisory board for the company, and thanks to this, a complete reboot of Energoatom's management.
Ukrhydroenergo
An urgent competition for a new head of the company and the formation of a supervisory board are planned.
Operator of Ukraine's gas transmission system
The supervisory board is to be finalised and an urgent competition for the position of the company's CEO is to be held.
"Given that the contracts of the current members of the supervisory board of Naftogaz of Ukraine expire in January next year, a competition for positions on the company's supervisory board must be announced and held so that the new members can start work in January 2026. In other large state-owned energy companies, the state's representatives on the supervisory boards must be replaced," Zelenskyy said.
He also instructed government officials to maintain constant and meaningful communication with law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies.
"There must be and will be a prompt and fair response to any scheme discovered in companies. Complete transparency and integrity of processes in the energy sector is an absolute priority," Zelenskyy concluded.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NAEK Energoatom in connection with a corruption case.
- NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at Energoatom.
- NABU and SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- The current Minister of Energy, Svitlana Hrynchuk, appears in NABU recordings as part of the investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Subsequently, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau exposed an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian Senator Andrii Derkach. There, they kept "black accounts," recorded money, and organised money laundering.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshov has been notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment as part of Operation Midas.
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at 40 million hryvnia.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers submitted proposals to the National Security and Defence Council to impose personal sanctions on Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following a NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and the executive director of security at Energoatom, Dmytro Basov, who appeared in NABU's videos under the nickname Tenor, were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also remanded in custody for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko (known as Ryoshik in NABU recordings), a suspect in a case of corruption in the energy sector.
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmila Zorin, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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