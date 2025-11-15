"Mindichgate": MPs thanked Hrynchuk at committee meeting on her dismissal, minister fled from Zhelezniak’s questions. VIDEO

During a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada's energy committee, which considered the dismissal of Minister Svitlana Hrynychuk, MPs thanked her for her work.

This was noted by Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of parliament from the Voice party, according to Censor.NET.

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It should be noted that Hrynchuk appears in Mindich's scandalous tapes. Zhelezniak asked her direct questions about her contacts with Myronyuk, but Hrynchuk noted that she was not being interrogated and disconnected from the meeting, which was held online.

Read more: "Mindichgate": Chernyshov served motion on imposition of measure of restraint in form of detention in custody

What does Zhelezniak say?

"For all those who think that after everything they have heard and seen in the Rada, and in particular from the deputies, something will change at least a little... Just look at how the Committee meeting on Hrynchuk's dismissal went))))

This does not apply to all colleagues, but in general, the majority "thanked him for his work." I have an allegory about a train accident - when the first carriages are already derailing, but the passengers in the last carriages (where, obviously, the deputies are) still do not notice what is coming...," says Zhelezniak.

Read more: Zelenskyy must remain beyond any corruption suspicion – Yermak

What preceded it?

During the High Anti-Corruption Court hearing on 12 November, the prosecutor reported that, according to the visual surveillance report, Hrynchuk stayed overnight at Halushchenko's house from 23 to 24 July, on the night of 28 July, and from 11 to 13 August. At the same time, the official "unlocked the gate with her own key".

Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk rejected the SAPO prosecutor's claims that she had spent at least three nights at the home of Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko.

Read more: Tusk: Zelenskyy must watch for even slightest signs of corruption around him, as they are crucial for his reputation

Mindichgate

Read more: Zelenskyy removes Hrynchuk and Halushchenko from NSDC Membership