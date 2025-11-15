"Mindichgate": MPs thanked Hrynchuk at committee meeting on her dismissal, minister fled from Zhelezniak’s questions. VIDEO
During a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada's energy committee, which considered the dismissal of Minister Svitlana Hrynychuk, MPs thanked her for her work.
This was noted by Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of parliament from the Voice party, according to Censor.NET.
It should be noted that Hrynchuk appears in Mindich's scandalous tapes. Zhelezniak asked her direct questions about her contacts with Myronyuk, but Hrynchuk noted that she was not being interrogated and disconnected from the meeting, which was held online.
What does Zhelezniak say?
"For all those who think that after everything they have heard and seen in the Rada, and in particular from the deputies, something will change at least a little... Just look at how the Committee meeting on Hrynchuk's dismissal went))))
This does not apply to all colleagues, but in general, the majority "thanked him for his work." I have an allegory about a train accident - when the first carriages are already derailing, but the passengers in the last carriages (where, obviously, the deputies are) still do not notice what is coming...," says Zhelezniak.
What preceded it?
During the High Anti-Corruption Court hearing on 12 November, the prosecutor reported that, according to the visual surveillance report, Hrynchuk stayed overnight at Halushchenko's house from 23 to 24 July, on the night of 28 July, and from 11 to 13 August. At the same time, the official "unlocked the gate with her own key".
Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk rejected the SAPO prosecutor's claims that she had spent at least three nights at the home of Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's home, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NAEK Energoatom in connection with a corruption case.
- NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at Energoatom.
- NABU and SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- The current Minister of Energy, Svitlana Hrynychuk, appears in NABU recordings as part of the investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Subsequently, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau exposed an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian Senator Andriy Derkach. There, they kept "black accounts," recorded money, and organised money laundering.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshov has been notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment as part of Operation Midas.
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at 40 million hryvnia.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myronoiuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers submitted proposals to the National Security and Defence Council to impose personal sanctions on Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following a NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and the executive director of security at Energoatom, Dmytro Basov, who appeared in NABU's videos under the nickname Tenor, were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesya Ustymenko, was also remanded in custody for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko (known as Ryoshik in NABU recordings), a suspect in a case of corruption in the energy sector.
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Lyudmila Zorin, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Zuckerman.
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