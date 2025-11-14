Tusk: Zelenskyy must watch for even slightest signs of corruption around him, as they are crucial for his reputation

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said that from the very beginning of Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s presidency he warned him that Russia could use reports of corruption in the Ukrainian government for propaganda purposes.

This was reported by Polsat News, according to Censor.NET.

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"For the Russians, this has always been a very strong argument: ‘What kind of state is this, don’t take it seriously, it’s the most corrupt state.’ Some in Europe even believe that Ukraine is more corrupt than Russia. I told President Zelenskyy to keep an eye on any, even the slightest signs of corruption around him, because this is crucial for his reputation," Tusk said.

The prime minister stressed that recent reports of corruption scandals in the upper echelons of power make it harder to persuade international partners to support Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Read more: "Mindichgate" undermines Ukraine’s credibility with West amid Russian attacks - Times

"Today, this pro-Ukrainian enthusiasm is much weaker, both in Poland and globally. People are tired of the war and of the costs, and it is no longer so easy to push for continued support for Ukraine in the war with Russia," Tusk added.

He also commented on attempts to bring the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine under political control: "They backed away from this, and it seems that in this case the Ukrainian state and President Zelenskyy are genuinely determined to hold those responsible for this corruption to account. The milk has been spilled, and the price will be very high one way or another."

In conclusion, Tusk urged Ukrainian officials to be vigilant about corruption: "Beware of corruption, beware of the Russian model, because you will lose the war if you tolerate such incidents."

Read more: 73% of Ukrainians believe that level of corruption in Ukraine has increased during full-scale war – poll. INFOGRAPHICS

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