Tusk: Zelenskyy must watch for even slightest signs of corruption around him, as they are crucial for his reputation
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said that from the very beginning of Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s presidency he warned him that Russia could use reports of corruption in the Ukrainian government for propaganda purposes.
This was reported by Polsat News, according to Censor.NET.
"For the Russians, this has always been a very strong argument: ‘What kind of state is this, don’t take it seriously, it’s the most corrupt state.’ Some in Europe even believe that Ukraine is more corrupt than Russia. I told President Zelenskyy to keep an eye on any, even the slightest signs of corruption around him, because this is crucial for his reputation," Tusk said.
The prime minister stressed that recent reports of corruption scandals in the upper echelons of power make it harder to persuade international partners to support Ukraine in its war with Russia.
"Today, this pro-Ukrainian enthusiasm is much weaker, both in Poland and globally. People are tired of the war and of the costs, and it is no longer so easy to push for continued support for Ukraine in the war with Russia," Tusk added.
He also commented on attempts to bring the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine under political control: "They backed away from this, and it seems that in this case the Ukrainian state and President Zelenskyy are genuinely determined to hold those responsible for this corruption to account. The milk has been spilled, and the price will be very high one way or another."
In conclusion, Tusk urged Ukrainian officials to be vigilant about corruption: "Beware of corruption, beware of the Russian model, because you will lose the war if you tolerate such incidents."
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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