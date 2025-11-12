ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
22148 visitors online
News Energy sector corruption
41 966 117

Minister Hrynchuk stayed overnight at Halushchenko’s place more than once, - SAPO prosecutor

Minister Hrynchuk stayed overnight at Halushchenko’s place more than once

Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk has stayed overnight at Minister Herman Halushchenko's residence on multiple occasions.

According to Censor.NET, it was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

This refers to the period when Hrynchuk held the position of Minister of Ecology and Halushchenko was Minister of Energy.

"According to the visual observation report, Hrynchuk spent the night at Halushchenko's residence from 23 to 24 July," the prosecutor noted during the hearing.

On 28 July, Hrynchuk once again "unlocked the wicket gate with her key".

"She also stayed overnight from 11 to 13 August," added the prosecution.

Read more: Defendants in Mindich’s tapes mentioned their communication with president, - SAPO prosecutor

Background

  • Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
  • As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
  • The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
  • The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
  • Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
  • Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
  • On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
  • The main figures in NABU’s leaked recordings from Operation "Midas" are "Rocket" (the so-called overseer of Energoatom) and "Tenor" (Energoatom’s executive director). According to media reports, they are Ihor Myroniuk and Dmytro Basov, respectively. In the conversation, they discussed mechanisms of pressuring contractors to extort money.
  • On the evening of November 11, the High Anti-Corruption Court considered a pretrial measure for Andrii Derkach’s former aide, Ihor Myroniuk.
  • On 12 November, the head of the Ministry of Justice and former Minister of Energy Halushchenko was removed from office.

Read more: Zhelezniak on Halushchenko’s dismissal: He will continue to run Ministry of Energy and flows through Hrynchuk. All ministers featured in Mindich’s tapes must be dismissed

Гринчук ночувала у Галущенка, заявив прокурор САП

Author: 

Halushchenko Herman (147) Hrynchuk Svitlana (21)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 