Minister Hrynchuk stayed overnight at Halushchenko’s place more than once, - SAPO prosecutor

Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk has stayed overnight at Minister Herman Halushchenko's residence on multiple occasions.

According to Censor.NET, it was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

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This refers to the period when Hrynchuk held the position of Minister of Ecology and Halushchenko was Minister of Energy.

"According to the visual observation report, Hrynchuk spent the night at Halushchenko's residence from 23 to 24 July," the prosecutor noted during the hearing.

On 28 July, Hrynchuk once again "unlocked the wicket gate with her key".

"She also stayed overnight from 11 to 13 August," added the prosecution.

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Background

Read more: Zhelezniak on Halushchenko’s dismissal: He will continue to run Ministry of Energy and flows through Hrynchuk. All ministers featured in Mindich’s tapes must be dismissed