SAPO prosecutor stated that Hrynchuk had stayed overnight at Halushchenko’s residence on multiple occasions. She responded, "I have not heard anything about this."

Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk rejected the SAPO prosecutor's claims that she had spent at least three nights at the home of Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko.

This information was reported by Censor.NET with a link to "Slidstvo.Info."

What preceded it

During the High Anti-Corruption Court hearing on November 12, the prosecutor reported that, according to the visual surveillance report, Hrynchuk stayed overnight at Halushchenko's house from July 23 to 24, on the night of July 28, and from August 11 to 13. At the same time, the official "unlocked the gate with her own key."

Hrynchuk's response

A journalist from Slidstvo.Info called Svitlana Hrynchuk to find out what she was doing at Herman Halushchenko's office, who was the Minister of Energy at the time.

Journalist: The court read out information that you stayed overnight at Halushchenko's house several times. Can you comment on that?

Hrynchuk: I haven't heard anything about that.

After that, the official hung up the phone and stopped answering calls.

Watch more: On NABU tapes, Halushchenko is called "Derkach’s man". VIDEO

What preceded this?