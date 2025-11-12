SAPO prosecutor stated that Hrynchuk had stayed overnight at Halushchenko’s residence on multiple occasions. She responded, "I have not heard anything about this."
Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk rejected the SAPO prosecutor's claims that she had spent at least three nights at the home of Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko.
This information was reported by Censor.NET with a link to "Slidstvo.Info."
What preceded it
During the High Anti-Corruption Court hearing on November 12, the prosecutor reported that, according to the visual surveillance report, Hrynchuk stayed overnight at Halushchenko's house from July 23 to 24, on the night of July 28, and from August 11 to 13. At the same time, the official "unlocked the gate with her own key."
Hrynchuk's response
A journalist from Slidstvo.Info called Svitlana Hrynchuk to find out what she was doing at Herman Halushchenko's office, who was the Minister of Energy at the time.
Journalist: The court read out information that you stayed overnight at Halushchenko's house several times. Can you comment on that?
Hrynchuk: I haven't heard anything about that.
After that, the official hung up the phone and stopped answering calls.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- The main figures in NABU’s leaked recordings from Operation "Midas" are "Rocket" (the so-called overseer of Energoatom) and "Tenor" (Energoatom’s executive director). According to media reports, they are Ihor Myroniuk and Dmytro Basov, respectively. In the conversation, they discussed mechanisms of pressuring contractors to extort money.
- On the evening of November 11, the High Anti-Corruption Court considered a pretrial measure for Andrii Derkach’s former aide, Ihor Myroniuk.
- On 12 November, the head of the Ministry of Justice and former Minister of Energy Halushchenko was removed from office.
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